Crude oil jumps on news of Libyan pipeline blast

Crude oil pushes near two-and-a-half year highs, turning positive following the explosion at a pipeline in Libya which feeds the Es Sider terminal; U.S. WTI +1.5% at $59.37/bbl, Brent +1.4% at $66.20/bbl.

It is not yet clear what impact the blast will have on Libyan production, which has been recovering in recent months after being hurt for years by conflict in the country.

Elsewhere, Forties pipeline operator Ineos said Sunday it is making good progress toward a restart after a hairline crack forced a closure earlier this month; a restart now is expected early in 2018.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI