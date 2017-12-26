Rosenblatt defends Apple on iPhone X sale cut

Rosenblatt defends Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) following this morning’s reports of cut iPhone X expectations.

Analyst Jun Zhang says the firm’s research doesn’t indicate any further cuts after the holiday season. Rosenblatt thinks the X has had stable sales in North America, a recent acceleration in China, and has outsold the combined 8 and 8 Plus.

Zhang believes the Taiwanese media reports are “referring to previously mentioned iPhone 8/8 Plus production cuts with an iPhone X production ramp in December.”

The firm also doesn’t see 3D sensing or OLED panel order cuts.

Apple shares are down 2.2% .

