Hi-Crush Partners jumps on new term loan, revolving credit agreements

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP +3.5% ) is higher after saying it entered into a new $200M senior secured term loan credit agreement and a new five-year revolving credit agreement.

The new $200M term loan extends the maturity on the previous $200M term loan credit facility to December 2024 from April 2021, and the new five-year $125M revolving credit agreement replaces the previous $75M facility and extends the maturity to December 2022 from December 2019.

HCLP also says it repurchased more than 2M common units in Q4 worth ~$20M since announcing its unit buyback program of up to $100M in October.