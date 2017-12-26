Succession back up in the air at Och-Ziff

Och-Ziff (NYSE:OZM) Chairman and CEO Dan Och caused a ripple on Wall Street earlier this year when he promoted 34 year-old Jimmy Levin to co-CIO (along with a massive incentive package) in preparation for Levin eventually taking over the company.

Och last week, however, told clients he changed his mind and would instead seek his successor from outside the company, reports Bloomberg.

Och-Ziff had as much as $50B in AUM at the 2015 peak. That's dwindled to just over $32B, including $8.2B pulled from the company's multi-strategy funds through the first nine months of 2017.