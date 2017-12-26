Commodities in 2018 and beyond?

On a 10-year bear run relative to stocks, commodities - as measured by the S&P GSCI Total Return Index - are near a record-low vs. the S&P 500. Other instances when commodity prices were this cheap were just prior to the massive bull markets of the 70s, and the 00s. Chart here.

"Commodities are screaming to be bought at the expense of stocks," says financial advsior Shawn Hackett.

