Mechel +10% on deal to expand mining machinery fleet

Mechel (MTL +10.7% ) surges following news it is expanding its mining machinery fleet in southern Yakutia, leasing 18 BelAZ mining trucks as part of an agreement with Russia's State Transport Leasing for 2.8B rubles.

Mechel Mining Management head Pavel Shtark says the deal will enable the company to increase the volume of coal being prepared for mining and, as a result, increase production in 2018.

On Friday, MTL said it secured a loan agreement opening a credit line totaling 3.35B rubles for two and a half years to finance high technology product manufacturing for export contracts.