Best and worst industrial goods stock performers in 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst industrial goods stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap).

First, the top 10: 1. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +172.7% , 2. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) +114% , 3. AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) +111.2% , 4. NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) +108.5%, 5. TopBuild (NYSEMKT:BLD) +107.8% , 6. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) +99.4% , 7. Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) +97.6% , 8. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) +96.7% , 9. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) +93.8% , 10. Boeing (NYSE:BA) +89.5% .