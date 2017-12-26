Best and worst industrial goods stock performers in 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst industrial goods stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap).
First, the top 10: 1. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +172.7%, 2. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) +114%, 3. AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) +111.2%, 4. NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) +108.5%, 5. TopBuild (NYSEMKT:BLD) +107.8%, 6. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) +99.4%, 7. Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) +97.6%, 8. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) +96.7%, 9. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) +93.8%, 10. Boeing (NYSE:BA) +89.5%.
The bottom 10: 1. Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) -53.8%, 2. Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) -48.4%, 3. General Electric (NYSE:GE) -44.6%, 4. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) -38.4%, 5. Argan (NYSEMKT:AGX) -35.4%, 6. Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) -26.1%, 7. Circor International (NYSE:CIR) -25.7%, 8. Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) -23.7%, 9. Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) -22.8%, 10. Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) -22.5%.