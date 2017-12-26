Yandex buys food-delivery startup to expand UberEats

Bloomberg reports that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) purchased food-delivery startup Foodfox to expand the planned Uber (Private:UBER) merger in Russia.

Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed but rumors put the price at under $10M.

Foodfox founders Maxim Firsov and Sergey Polissar will head UberEats after the merger completes in January.

Foodfox works with more than 2K restaurants in Moscow compared to UberEats’ “several hundred” places. Delivery Club leads the regional market with 6.5K restaurants.

Yandex shares are up 1.3% .

