CNBC: Amazon planning ad push in 2018

CNBC sources say Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is experimenting with ad products both on and off its platform for a 2018 push.

Off-platform products could involve third-party mobile ad partnerships to sell TV and mobile ads.

Platform ad experiments target e-commerce searches and video products.

Why would advertisers choose Amazon over ad market leaders Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)? Sources say the tech giant has offered to share more user data if the price is right.

Amazon shares are up 0.8% .

Facebook shares are down 0.3% .

Google shares are down 0.3% .

