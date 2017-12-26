Sucampo may get higher bid - Nomura

The company's Phase 2/3 pipeline asset VTS-270 for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 alone could be worth $29 per share, says analyst Chris Marai. This vs. Mallinckrodt’s (MNK +0.9% ) $18 per share offer.

The Street, says Marai, has fundamentally mis-modeled Sucampo's (NASDAQ:SCMP) near-term Phase 3 readout for the drug.

Marai has a $43 price target on SCMP, adding in $11 per share for Amitiza and $3 for CPP-1x/Sulindac combination.

SCMP is up 5.9% to $18.

