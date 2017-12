Emerging markets are often first to crack as Fed tightening cycles gain steam, but not in 2017.

Helped along by a big advance in China, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) advanced 32.6% so far this year, besting the S&P 500 by more than 1,300 basis points. The EEM even nosed out the red-hot U.S. tech sector, with the QQQs up 32.1% .

