More targets for Citi's Corbat to hit

Citigroup's (NYSE:C) share price has doubled since he took over in 2012, and this year the company was approved for $19B in buybacks and dividends. But now CEO Mike Corbat has new targets to hit.

One in particular is earnings, and the Street's 2020 EPS estimate of $7.80 suggests something other than full confidence in Citi being able to hit its $9 goal (both Street estimates and Citi's target are likely to rise following the tax bill).

There's also ROA, ROE, and efficiency ratio, and Citi trails nearly all of its big bank peers on each metric - and often by sizable amounts. Looking at return on equity, Citi is at 7.3% at last check vs. JPMorgan at 11% (second-worst is Bank of America at 8.1%). Citi's goal for 2020 is roughly 11%.

One challenge: The cut in the corporate tax rate is likely to lead to a one-time charge of about $20B, mostly thanks to a write-down in the value of Citi's deferred tax asset. Fortunately, the bank's capital position has swelled enough that this isn't likely to impact capital return plans.

Source: Bloomberg's Gillian Tan