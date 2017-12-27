China to discuss changing constitution

China's ruling Communist Party will meet next month to discuss amending the constitution for the first time since 2004, the Xinhua News Agency reports.

Speculation has swirled that Xi Jinping might seek to stay in office beyond 2022 after unveiling a leadership lineup in October that didn't include a potential heir.

Under the current constitution, the president can only serve two five-year terms.

