China extends tax rebate for NEVs

Boost for hybrid and electric carmakers? China's Finance Ministry will extend a tax rebate on purchases of new-energy vehicles from the end of this year until the end of 2020 amid a shift away from the internal combustion engine.

The extension comes as automakers in China brace to meet strict NEV quotas starting in 2019 that are sparking a flurry of new deals and launches of electric and hybrid car models.

