Strong rally in commodities

World stocks are edging higher as copper prices rocketed to multi-year highs, while mining and oil stocks strengthened, with WTI crude briefly topping $60/barrel.

The advance follows the explosion at an oil pipeline in Libya and China ordering its top red metal producer - Jiangxi Copper (OTCPK:JIXAY) - to halt output to combat winter pollution.

"The rally in copper supports expectations that 2018 is going to be a strong year for synchronised global growth," said Greg McKenna, chief strategist at AxiTrader.

