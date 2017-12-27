Futures inch up as commodities rally

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a slightly higher open as copper prices rocketed to multi-year highs, while mining and oil stocks strengthened with WTI crude briefly topping $60/barrel.

Investors will also be turning their attention to the latest U.S. economic data, including mortgage applications, consumer confidence and pending home sales.

Oil is down 0.7% at $59.57/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1291/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.47%.

