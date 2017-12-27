KeyBanc lowers estimates on Tesla

KeyBanc estimates that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 deliveries are tracking below Street expectations based on store checks by the investment firm.

Analyst Brad Erickson lowers his delivery estimate for 2018 to 108K based on the checks. He thinks the deliveries tally will likely be strong enough to keep sentiment favorable on the EV stock. Erickson's lowered estimate on Tesla 2018 revenue of $16.21B trails the consensus estimate of $20B.

Tesla is rated Sector Weight by KeyBanc.

Sources: Marketwatch, Bloomberg