Partnerships mull change to C-corps in wake of tax bill

By doing nothing, publicly-traded partnerships like Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) will see a tax cut as management fees are subject to the corporate rate, which has been slashed to 21% from 35%.

The tax law hardly affects the 23.8% tax rate on incentive fees (also known as carried interest). Converting to a corporation, then, would mean a tax increase as those incentive fees would be taxed twice, bringing the rate to nearly 40%.

The conversion, however, would mean other benefits, allowing companies like Apollo access to global indexes and thus inclusion in ETFs and mutual funds. A far larger investment base could mean higher multiples for the common stock. How much (if any) is the question, and does that benefit make up for higher taxes.

Boosting the conversion argument might be Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE). The small alternative player is a corporation. It came public in March and is now part of dozens of indexes. Shares have nearly doubled.

Source: Bloomberg's Simone Foxman and David Carey