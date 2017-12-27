Height Securities sees long road for nicotine regulation

Height Securities delivers its 2018 outlook on the tobacco sector, with a particular focus on nicotine regulation.

The investment firm expects the FDA Center for Tobacco Products to issue a preliminary regulation on permissible levels of nicotine in tobacco products, but thinks finalized regulations are unlikely to occur in the near future.

"Ultimately, we continue to believe this will be a 7-10 year exercise," reads the Height update on permissible nicotine regulation.

Source: Analyst note

Related stocks: MO BTI PM RAI TPB VGR OTCQB:GLLA OTCQX:IMBBY.