Meet your mall sector 2017 winners

While the mall sector lost some notable names to bankruptcy in 2017, there were some share price winners in the sector for the year that stood out.

Top YTD performers: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) +59%, Gap (NYSE:GPS) +56%, Guess (NYSE:GES) +47%, Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) +45%, Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) 43%, Boot Barn (NASDAQ:BOOT) +38%, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) +27%, New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) +27%, Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) +27%, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) +25%.

Overall, 15 of the 27 publicly-traded apparel store stocks with a market cap of over $50M were in positive territory for the year (per FinViz).