Topgolf announces new funding round

Topgolf Entertainment Group announces that it closed on a new investment funding round.

Top Golf's latest financing round included significant investments from Fidelity Management and Research Company as well as existing major shareholders WestRiver Group, Thomas Dundon, Providence Equity Partners and Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

"In the past 12 months, Topgolf has dramatically extended the reach and engagement we have outside of our sports entertainment venues," says Top Golf Executive Chairman Erik Anderson. The company expects to grow to 13M guest visits across 40 venues this year.

