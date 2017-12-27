What next after sizzling pace of restaurant M&A?

Restaurant M&A increased 90% this year from a year ago for deals involving at least 15 locations, according to Restaurant Business' Jonathan Maze. The activity included high-profile names like Panera, Qdoba and Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) down to struggling chains such as Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) and Captain D's.

The publication thinks Roark Capital's large investment in Jimmy John's in late 2016 may have "broke the dam" ahead of the wave of deals. In the middle of the year, Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods also created a quick valuation reset on some restaurant names with investors.

So which restaurant chain is the first to be swallowed up in 2018?

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, MCD, RRGB, RT, SONC, WEN, BWLD, QSR, CHUY, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, BBRG, DFRG, BOBE, RUTH, IRG, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, PBPB, FRSH, RAVE, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, KONA, BGR, BJRI, CHUY, FRS, CBRL, TAST, WING, BOJA, ZOES, FOGO, ARCO, SHAK, YUM, CMG, SHAK, YUMC,BH, PFGC.