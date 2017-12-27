Workhorse to spin off Surefly

Workhorse Group (WKHS) says it plans to spin off its aviation division into a separate publicly-traded company. SureFly is currently an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Workhorse.

The new company named SureFly, Inc. will command about $33M in "pre-money" valuation. SureFly will encompass all SureFly aerial technology and expertise, including property related to the personal helicopter. SureFly will not own HorseFly drone assets, which will be retained by Workhorse. Workhorse expects to grant SureFly, Inc. a royalty-free, perpetual license to utilize the HorseFly drone except with respect to deliveries implemented from a ground-based vehicle focused on package express.

Financial terms: "Workhorse will issue notes with an aggregate principal amount of $5.75M at a purchase price equal to $5M. The notes are non-convertible, but are expected to be exchanged, ultimately, into new convertible preferred stock, and warrants to purchase shares of common stock of SureFly, Inc. The preferred stock will be convertible into shares of SureFly, Inc. common stock based on a pre-money valuation of approximately $33 million. The warrants will be exercisable into a number of shares of common stock equal to 30% of the shares issuable upon conversion of the convertible preferred stock and have an exercise price equal to 125% of the conversion price on the convertible preferred stock."

Source: Press Release