An artsy way to look at Disney's Fox deal

Disney's (DIS -0.3% ) movie asset deal with 21st Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) could lead to an interesting outcome, speculates The Wall Street Journal's Ben Fritz.

"It's likely to be good news for those who want to see Hollywood's most powerful studio make more than Star Wars trilogies, Marvel superhero stories and remakes of its animated classics like Beauty and the Beast," writes Fritz.

On a post-deal conference call, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that he was "very impressed" with Fox 2000 and Fox Searchlight, two studios with reputations for high-quality films over formulaic tentpoles. Some analysts agree, saying Disney can even boost profits by filling up the Oscar-contending void in its slate and increasing the value of a future streaming service.