Mall watch: Gift cards up, share prices down

Redbook Research forecasts that chain store sales will increase 4.5% Y/Y in December.
In an interesting twist, the shopping tracker says this year saw a higher mix of store gift cards doled out as holiday presents in a trend that could boost sales for weeks.
A number of mall names are retreating today after a strong start to the holiday-shortened week.
Decliners include Tailored Brands (TLRD -4.2%), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -3.3%), Chico's FAS (CHS -2%), J. Jill (JILL -1.7%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -1.1%), DSW (DSW -1.5%), L Brands (LB -1.8%), MAcy's (M -2.5%), Kohl's (KSS -1.4%) and Genesco (GCO -1.7%).