BiondVax can continue with its late-stage flu vaccine trial

BiondVax (NASDAQ:BVXV) will proceed with its Phase 3 trial plan for its flu vaccine M-001 after receiving advice from a European Medicines Agency committee.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use agreed to the study design and said “a single pivotal efficacy trial that provides a robust demonstration of efficacy against laboratory-proven influenza like illness could suffice for an approval.”
The trial will take place in Eastern Europe and start before the 2018/19 flu season.
BiondVax shares are up 3.2%.
