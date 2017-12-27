BiondVax can continue with its late-stage flu vaccine trial

BiondVax (NASDAQ:BVXV) will proceed with its Phase 3 trial plan for its flu vaccine M-001 after receiving advice from a European Medicines Agency committee.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use agreed to the study design and said “a single pivotal efficacy trial that provides a robust demonstration of efficacy against laboratory-proven influenza like illness could suffice for an approval.”

The trial will take place in Eastern Europe and start before the 2018/19 flu season.

BiondVax shares are up 3.2% .

