Bitcoin leader: Turning into "failed project"

"The seeds of its destruction among the debris of a community blinded by numerical price increases, and imminent divine reclamation," tweeted Amir Taaki a day ago. "One day you will all understand my words but it will be too late, the ship would have sailed."

He was seconded this morning by Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, who called on all crypto communities - Ethereum included - to pay heed to Taaki's words. "Need to differentiate between getting hundreds of billions of dollars of digital paper wealth sloshing around and actually achieving something meaningful for society."

"If all that we accomplish is lambo memes and immature puns about 'sharting', then I WILL leave."

Bitcoin, meanwhile, began closing back in on $17K earlier today, but has retraced down to $15.3K. Ethereum is also modestly lower to $739.

