Taco Bell makes another run at China

There's more Taco Bells coming to Shanghai this week.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) plans two opening to complement the first Shanghai-area Taco Bell that was opened earlier in the year.

"We are excited to welcome more customers to experience Taco Bell in Shanghai and look forward to bringing this vibrant, global brand to other parts of China in 2018," says Yum China CEO Micky Pant.

Yum China is adapting the Taco Bell menu in China to local tastes (see screenshot via ShanghaiExpat).

The first launch of the Taco Bell concept in China over ten years fell flat.

Yum China press release