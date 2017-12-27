GBH Insights: Holiday sales give Amazon "significant momentum" for 2018

GBH Insights says Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) holiday sales provided “significant momentum” heading into next year.

Analyst Daniel Ives says the firm’s surveys show Prime membership as Amazon’s “golden jewel” and estimates 88M Prime members, up 40% on the year. Ives estimates that Prime customers spent 22% more this holiday season.

The analyst is looking for big moves into healthcare and pharmaceuticals in 2018.

GBH maintains its $1,350 price target on Amazon, which is 15% above yesterday’s closing price.

Amazon shares are up 0.7%.

Previously: CNBC: Amazon planning ad push in 2018 (Dec. 26)