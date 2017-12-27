Credit Suisse positive on recent Home Depot acquisition

Credit Suisse sees upside for Home Depot's (HD +0.2% ) from its acquisition of textiles/home decor products seller The Company Store.

Analyst Seth Sigman and team say the deal should help accelerate the retailer's push into the "soft home" category and offers significant market share potential.

"We believe home textiles is $20 bn, with another $45- 50 bn in housewares. We have seen significant market share shifts in these categories with online (Wayfair, Amazon) and off price (Home Goods) taking significant share of the market. HD’s focus here will be online only," reads the CS note.

By adding on The Company Store, Home Depot is also seen as having another strategic sourcing channel in the mix.

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating and $183 price target on Home Depot.

