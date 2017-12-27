Argentina ETF leads LatAm performance in 2017

Alongside the strong performance in emerging markets in 2017, Latin America held its own. A check of U.S. traded ETFs finds the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) as the biggest mover, gaining 54.2% so far this year.

Following that was the iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ECH) with a 38.3% advance , and next was the iShares MSCI All Peru Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU), up 23.5% .

Another Argentina fund, the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (BATS:AGT) gained 21.3% , It was followed closely by the popular iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) at 20.8% .