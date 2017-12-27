Verizon, Ericsson, and Qualcomm complete Massive MIMO trial

Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announce completing the first successful FDD Massive MIMO trial with a compatible customer device, which provides a key step towards 5G.

The trial used Ericsson’s Massive MIMO software and hardware, Verizon’s network, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with X20 LTE using TM9.

Ericsson’s Massive MIMO portfolio is expected to release next year alongside commercial smartphones with TM9 compatible chipsets.

Previously: Apple sanctioned for withholding documents in FTC case against Qualcomm (Dec. 22)