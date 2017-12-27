Toshiba hit with class action suit over cancelled nuclear project

|About: Toshiba Corp. (TOSBF)|By:, SA News Editor

South Carolina residents hit Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) with a class action suit over halting work on a pair of reactors planned by its bankrupt nuclear unit.

Westinghouse Electric received a contract to build two reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant. The reactors were paid for, in part, through premiums charged to customers of South Carolina Electric & Gas.   

The customers involved in the lawsuit want Toshiba to reimburse those who paid for the canceled project with higher electric bills.   

