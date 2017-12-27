Outspoken stock market bull rings the register

Since 2010, the Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen has rarely wavered from his optimism about the economic recovery and the bull market in stocks.

The markets, he says, have finally caught up to his optimism about the economy, and have priced shares accordingly. That euphoria is only one among the challenges markets could face.

Others include declining liquidity and rising inflation and interest rates.

"Most years, people start the year defensively ... This year it feels like people are in, waiting for it to go higher. There’s a difference in risk in the stock market for those two attitudes.”