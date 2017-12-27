JD.com signs agreement with Japanese parcel courier

Japanese parcel courier Yamato Holdings will partner with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to ship products through China starting next year.

JD.com already operates a national delivery network in China. Utilizing the existing network saves Yamato the money and time of establishing its own international operation.

Yamato will ship the products from Japan to China then hand the delivery off to JD.com. Yamato will provide shipping service support.

Japan-based Nippon Express has a similar shipping agreement with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), the largest internet retailer in China.

JD.com shares are up 0.3% aftermarket.

Previously: Tencent leads $863M investment in apparel platform (Dec. 18)