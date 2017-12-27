Revolution Lighting -3.3% after guidance update

Revolution Lighting (NASDAQ:RVLT) updates its preliminary Q4 and FY17 guidance.

Q4 revenue guidance drops to $35M from the prior $47M to $50M. The company attributes the change to slow recovery in Texas after the hurricane and a number of energy savings projects slipping to Q1.

Revolution expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to break even with positive cash flow of $4M to $5M.

FY17 guidance drops revenue to $152M from $165M to $170M.

Preliminary FY18 guidance has revenue from $165M to $175M with adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in the 8% to 10% range.