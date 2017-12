South Africa will start to tax sugary drinks next year, which could have an impact on $5M worth of U.S. beverage exports, according to the USDA.

Thailand moved ahead with a tax in September, while Mexico introduced one in 2014 and the U.K. is rolling out a similar levy.

A handful of U.S. regions introduced them in 2016, but Big Soda scored a victory when Chicago's home county voted for a repeal.

