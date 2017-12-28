Bitcoin drops on Korea crypto crackdown

Dramatic gains, dramatic declines...

Bitcoin plunged as much as 11% overnight to $13,672, as South Korea - the ground zero for crypto interest - eyed new regulations that would include prohibiting anonymous trading accounts and could give authorities the ability to shut down exchanges.

According to Yonhap, the head of the country's financial regulation agency also told reporters that the "bubble in bitcoin will burst later."

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTCQB:UBIA, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:PRELF, OTCPK:BLKCF, OTC:CRCW, COINB, LFIN