Indian bonds slump on higher borrowing

Indian bond yields spiked today after the government said it would borrow an additional 500B rupees ($7.8B) for the current fiscal year to March 2018.

The figure that could lead to the breaching of the government's fiscal deficit target, currently set at 3.2% of GDP, for the first time in four years.

That could spook investors, who worry that the resulting inflationary impulse could prompt the central bank to raise rates.

ETFs: EPI, INDA, INDY, SCIF, INDL, PIN, SMIN, INXX, IIF, INP, INCO, INR, SCIN