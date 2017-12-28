Futures up amid thin holiday trade

Markets - for the most part - are continuing to ride the Santa Clause rally, with U.S. stock index futures posting modest gains ahead of the open.

As the light trade continues, investors will be turning their focus to fresh economic data, including international trade, jobless claims and the EIA Petroleum report.

Oil is up 0.2% at $59.73/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1295/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.43%.

