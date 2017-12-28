FDA accepts GW Pharma's NDA filing for Epidiolex in the treatment of LGS and Dravet syndrome

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) announces that the FDA has accepted for filing with Priority Review its recently submitted New Drug Application (NDA) for Epidiolex (cannabidiol or CBD), an investigational treatment for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome, two rare and difficult to treat conditions of childhood-onset epilepsy.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date for completion of the FDA review of the Epidiolex NDA is June 27, 2018.

Priority Review shortens the review clock to six months from the standard 10 months. FDA is currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application.