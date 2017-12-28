Big milestone for Fluor in Puerto Rico

Working under its contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA, Fluor (NYSE:FLR) has completed work on portions of three priority 38kv power lines in large urban areas near San Juan and a fourth priority 38kv line near Caguas.

The completion will allow PREPA to re-energize lines in Rio Piedras, Caguas and Minillas, as well as lines that run from Canóvanas to Palmer.

Fluor has more than 1,600 people on the island dedicated to the restoration of power and has purchased more than $37M in goods and services from over 60 local subcontractors and vendors.