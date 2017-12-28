LG Display denies supplying OLED panels for iPhone X

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) denies reports that it supplied OLED panels this year for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X.

The company also says the future panel supply for the iPhone X remains undecided.

Apple relied on Samsung for all the OLED panels for the X, which led to production delays and a higher price. Rumors suggest that Apple has turned to LG as a second supplier.

