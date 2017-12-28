Acasti Pharma closes US$10M firm commitment offering of common shares and warrants

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) announces the closing of its firm commitment offering of 9.9M common shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 9.8M common shares (including the exercise of the over-allotment option for warrants) at a combined price of US$1.01 per share for the gross proceeds of ~US$10M.

The net proceeds of ~US$8.6M will be used for the further development of CaPre; working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The warrants are exercisable at a price of US$1.26 per share and will be exercisable until December 27, 2022.

Yesterday's close was $0.970.