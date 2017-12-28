Susquehanna lifts fintech targets after tax bill

The fintech sector in total should see $4.8B in lower taxes thanks to tax reform, says analyst James Friedman. With the average sector multiple at 23x, that means $111B of boosted market cap, he says (ed: that assumes the 23x didn't already price in tax cuts, yes?).

High domestic tax payers with few at-risk shelters should benefit most, he says, pointing to Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS), AmEx (NYSE:AXP), Discover (NYSE:DFS), Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), and Total System (NYSE:TSS).

Western Union (NYSE:WU) - on the other hand - should see a slightly higher tax rate, while PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), LendingClub (NYSE:LC), and Square (NYSE:SQ) are unlikely to see direct benefits.

He lifts price targets on ADS, AXP, DFS, Mastercard (NYSE:MA), S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), SYF, TSS, and Visa (NYSE:V).

Source: Bloomberg's Janet Freund