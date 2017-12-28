Disney claims U.S box office title again

Disney (NYSE:DIS) will be the U.S. box office leader for the second year in the row after Star Wars: The Last Jedi helped the studio push its YTD total to an insurmountable $2.27B.

Through Christmas, Disney recorded a box market share of 21.3% to comfortably top the 18.9% share for Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX). Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was third with a 14% share, while Fox (FOX, FOXA) at 12.8% share and Sony (NYSE:SNE) with 8.9% rounded out the top five.

Lionsgate (LGF.A, LGF.B) was sixth with an 8.2% share and Paramount (VIA, VIAB) limped in with a 4.9% share for the year.

Total 2017 U.S. box office is expected to be down 2.5% Y/Y to around $11.09B to $11.11B.