Acer Therapeutics announces partial exercise of over-allotment option in public offering

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) announces that the underwriters of its previous public offering of common stock have partially exercised their over-allotment option by purchasing an additional 130,000 shares at a price of $12 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $1.56M.

The total number of shares sold increased to 1,046,667 shares, after giving effect to the partial exercise and the total gross proceeds increased to $12.56M.

Net proceeds will be used to fund its R&D efforts, for development and commercialization of EDSIVO, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Yesterday's close was $14.08.