Tigress Financial sees avenues of growth for Starbucks

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a Buy rating on his view that investments in new technology and innovation initiatives will re-accelerate growth.

Feinseth also expects that recent M&A moves by Starbucks and ongoing expansion in China and the Asia Pacific region will stoke future growth.

"We believe SBUX’s successful operating history and incredible brand equity combined with its new growth and digital initiatives will drive significant increases in Return on Capital, increasing Economic Profit and creating greater shareholder value," writes Feinseth.