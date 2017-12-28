PAVmed announces temporary offer allowing warrants to be exercised at a reduced price

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) announces that it intends to temporarily reduce the exercise price of outstanding Series W Warrants to $2.50 per share, currently exercisable for one share of PAVmed Common Stock at a price of $5 per share.

The Company intends to file tender offer materials (the “Offer”) providing holders the opportunity to exercise their warrants at the temporarily reduced cash exercise price.

Specifically, each holder of Series W Warrants will be entitled to receive one share of Common Stock along with $2.50 in cash. The Offer will be open for a period of 20 business days.

The Offer will provide the Company with additional capital to advance its lead products, particularly its CarpX, through important near-term regulatory and commercialization milestones.

Yesterday's close was $2.35.