Crypto watch: mCig updates on strategy

Public marijuana upstart mCig (OTCQB:MCIG) says it's now a holding company.

The new strategy from mCig management includes making investments without loading up on any "toxic" debt.

Strategy update: "MCIG’s involvement in the cannabis industry today primarily consists of a diversified portfolio of ownership in our construction, consulting, packaging and accessories businesses, with an immediate objective to own our own cannabis cultivation license and grow."

More: "We are focused on a vertically integrated business model, playing the roles of manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer."

MCIG still owns the VITACIG AND VITACBD brands under the new model.

CEO Paul Rosenberg says new directions the company will take include blockchain consulting through Obitx subsidiary ICOMETHOD, taking positions in ICO’s and having ownership of cyptocurrency ATMs.

Shares are inactive in the premarket session.

Source: Press Release